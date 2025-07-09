Dyffryn Maesyfed or Radnor Valley School in New Radnor became only the sixth school in the county to be awarded the Gwobr Aur/Gold Award Campus Cymraeg.

They have become the second school in Radnorshire to be accredited the award and they are first in the Presteigne, Calon Cymru Llandrindod cluster.

Just a couple of miles from the border with England, the learners reflected that there are not enough opportunities in the locality to develop and use the Welsh Language.

So they set about changing that.

Their efforts have included leading collaboration opportunities in the cluster including a Welsh storyteller workshop, leading digital innovation in the Cluster, including an interactive ''Wal Graffiti'' graffiti wall for learners to collaborate and they have invited a variety of Welsh individuals into school including the Welsh Whisperer, and Menter Iaith, local organisations that support the use of Welsh.

Youngsters have also participated in the E-Steddfod, led initiatives to develop Welsh in the community, including collaboration with the local shop ESCOs, as well as with the Radnor Valley Little Robins Playgroup and they have committed to developing bilingual opportunities, and the celebration of important Welsh calendar events such as ''Diwrnod Shwmae Su'Mae a day to have fun and share the Welsh Language, Dydd Miwsig Cymru Welsh Language Music Day, Dydd Santes Dwynwen St Dwynwen’s Day, and Dydd Gwyl Dewi Sant Saint David’s Day

Class 3 teacher, Ms Laura Powell said: “We are immensely proud to announce that Ysgol Dyffryn Maesyfed have been accredited the Campus Cymraeg Gold Award!

“This prestigious award recognises our school’s commitment in promoting the Welsh ethos across all areas of school life, and beyond!

“Gweiddi allan / Shout out to our superb Criw Cymraeg - This award reflects your passion, hard work and efforts! Da iawn.

“Diolch o gallon heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us on this journey. This is a proud moment for us all – let’s continue to shine and speak Cymraeg together!”

Councillor Pete Roberts, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: "It's truly inspiring to witness the school's progress in developing the Welsh language through the Cymraeg Campus National framework.

“The program has encouraged the use of Welsh in various school activities and daily interactions, leading to a natural increase in the use of the language among learners and staff. The learners' immense pride in their roles as Welsh ambassadors is evident and commendable. Da iawn bawb!"