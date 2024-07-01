Market Drayton primary school finds out new Ofsted mark – and it's good news

Adderley C of E Primary School in Market Drayton has been rated outstanding in all areas by Ofsted after an inspection took place between June 11 and 12.

The school has been upgraded from their previous 'good' rating by inspectors who said staff at the school have "created a caring and supportive environment where everyone is respected."

The school was praised for helping pupils to achieve their full potential, and the report stated that students have made strong progress due to a 'well-planned curriculum and high-quality, personalised teaching'.

The report said: "The school is highly aspirational for all pupils. Over the past few years, the school has developed a broad, balanced and ambitious curriculum.

"This has been carefully constructed so that all staff understand how learning builds from the early years to year six across the mixed-age classes.