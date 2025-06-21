Time is running out to have a say on education plans for mid Powys

As part of its Transforming Education programme, Powys County Council has been considering options on how to move forward with its plans to establish a new Welsh-medium all-age school in Builth Wells, and to make changes to Ysgol Calon Cymru and Builth Wells C.P. School.

The council is asking for views from the public on the proposals. The consultation is open until Wednesday, July 2, so there is still time to have your say and help shape the future of education in the area.

The proposals would help the council meet its aspirations outlined in its Welsh in Education Strategic Plan (WESP) for 2022-32 as well as aligning with its Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys.

The proposals, which would be delivered in two phases, are:

Phase 1 (September 2027):

To establish a new Welsh-medium all-age school (4-18) on the current Builth campus of Ysgol Calon Cymru.

Initially the school would share the Builth campus with Ysgol Calon Cymru, using part of its building and sharing some facilities.

This would be a temporary arrangement until there has been capital investment on the Llandrindod site.

To change the language category of Builth Wells C.P. School to English-medium.

Pupils in the Welsh-medium stream at Builth Wells C.P. School would move to the new Welsh-medium all-age school.

To change the language category of Ysgol Calon Cymru from dual stream to English-medium.

Pupils in years 7, 8 and 9 in the Welsh-medium stream of Ysgol Calon Cymru in September 2027 would transfer to the new Welsh-medium all-age school. The Welsh-medium stream of Ysgol Calon Cymru would be phased out by September 2029.

Phase 2 (September 2029 at the earliest):

Following capital investment on the Llandrindod campus to accommodate all Ysgol Calon Cymru pupils and improve existing facilities, Ysgol Calon Cymru would close its Builth Wells campus and operate solely from the Llandrindod campus.

Pupils from the school’s Builth Wells campus would move to the Llandrindod site.

The Welsh-medium all-age school would take over the whole of the Builth campus.

Councillor Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has already taken the time to share their views on these important proposals. Your feedback is vital in helping us shape the future of education in mid Powys.

“For those who haven’t yet responded, there is still time. It’s important that we hear from as many people as possible – especially those living in the Calon Cymru catchment and surrounding areas – so that all perspectives can be considered before any decisions are made.

“These proposals represent a significant step forward in delivering our Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys and our Welsh in Education Strategic Plan. They aim to improve opportunities for both Welsh- and English-medium learners, supported by investment in modern, fit-for-purpose facilities.”

To respond to the consultation, visit https://www.haveyoursaypowys.wales

Alternatively, you can respond to us in writing by emailing school.consultation@powys.gov.uk or via post to Transforming Education Team, Powys County Council, County Hall, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 5LG.

To read the council’s Strategy for Transforming Education 2020-2032 and details of the Transforming Education Programme - Wave 2 (2022 – 2027) visit www.powys.gov.uk/transformingeducation