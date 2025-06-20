Moreton Hall's Carina Walsh appointed Wales Women's Lacrosse Head Coach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Moreton Hall is proud to announce that Carina Walsh, the school's esteemed Head of Lacrosse, has recently been appointed Head Coach of the Wales Women’s National Lacrosse Programme. This prestigious role not only highlights Carina’s exceptional leadership and expertise but also underscores Moreton Hall’s commitment to fostering elite sporting talent and a lifelong love of sport.

A Champion at the helm, Carina brings unparalleled experience to her new national role. A decorated player herself, she began her lacrosse journey at the age of 10, quickly rising through the ranks to captain county, regional and international teams. Her playing career culminated in captaining Wales at the 2007 World Championships and leading Oxton Lacrosse Club to 12 Northern League Titles and 5 European Titles.

Moreton Hall's Head Lacrosse Coach, Carina Walsh

Transitioning seamlessly into coaching, Carina has built a formidable reputation for developing elite players and creating winning cultures. Prior to her appointment with the senior Wales squad, she served as Head Coach for the Wales U20 team, coached England Lacrosse National Academy and England U18 teams, and led her Oxton Lacrosse Club to become the most successful women's and girls' club in the country. Under her and the sports department guidance, Moreton Hall also achieved the coveted title of 2024 National Champions.

"I am incredibly honoured and excited to lead the Wales Women’s National Lacrosse Programme," said Carina. "My passion for this sport runs deep, and I believe in creating environments where players not only excel but also develop a profound love for the game. The goal is always to outperform and exceed expectations, fostering a culture of resilience, teamwork and success."

Carina's appointment as Wales Women's National Team Head Coach resonates deeply with Moreton Hall’s ethos of "Embrace, Achieve, and Enjoy" in sport. The school has long been a powerhouse in lacrosse, with a history of dominating regional and national competitions. This commitment to excellence is exemplified by Moreton Hall's 2024 National Championship title and the remarkable achievement of having Moreton Hall students represent both England and Wales at international levels.

At Moreton Hall, lacrosse is truly part of the DNA. Michael Brewer, Principal, commented ‘We are immensely proud to have a coach of Carina's calibre inspiring our students every day."

Moreton Hall Lacrosse Players

Moreton Hall's bespoke lacrosse scholarship programme, coupled with outstanding facilities and an elite coaching team, provides a unique pathway for aspiring athletes. The school's vision is clear: to nurture talent to its fullest potential, with the ultimate ambition of seeing a Moreton Hall athlete represent Great Britain at the 2028 Olympic Games.

Carina's coaching philosophy prioritises player welfare alongside tactical knowledge. Her ability to create positive and supportive environments where talent can flourish is key to Moreton Hall's success and its aspiration for future Olympians.

"The joy we felt as a school community when two of our girls represented Wales at the World Championships in Hong Kong was immense," Carina reflected. "Lacrosse at Moreton Hall transcends year groups and fosters lifelong friendships. It’s a sport that encourages everyone to 'just pick up a stick and have a go,' leading to a deep love for the game."

Moreton Hall will be holding another lacrosse camp this October, following the success of previous camps. Further details will be announced soon. Listen to a recent podcast where Michael Brewer interviewed Carina on Moreton Hall’s Spotify page: bit.ly/4l8oHXY