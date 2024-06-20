How your child can learn to ride their scooters safely and for free this summer
Shropshire Council is offering free scooter training for children at venues across the county during the long summer holidays.
The 90-minute sessions for children aged five to 10 will be held across the county during August and will offer Level 1 Scootability training for use on the self-propelled scooters.
The Level 1 Scootability training, delivered by Team Rubicon, starts with the basic skills of balancing, turning and braking, before moving on to narrow pavements, moving obstacles and one-handed signalling.
All the equipment is provided, including scooters, helmets and pads.
The date/venues for the training are:
Monday August 26 – Shrewsbury Sports Village
Tuesday August 27 – Maurice Chandler Sports and Leisure Centre, Market Drayton
Wednesday August 28 – Teme Leisure Centre, Ludlow
Thursday August 29 – Idsall Sports Centre, Shifnal
Friday August 30 – Gobowen Pavilion & Playing Field
Three sessions per day are available with each lasting 90 minutes at 9:30am, 11.15am and 1.45pm.
Parents/carers will have to stay for the duration of the session.
Booking is required as spaces at sessions are limited. To book visit the Team Rubicon website.