How your child can learn to ride their scooters safely and for free this summer

The 90-minute sessions for children aged five to 10 will be held across the county during August and will offer Level 1 Scootability training for use on the self-propelled scooters.

The Level 1 Scootability training, delivered by Team Rubicon, starts with the basic skills of balancing, turning and braking, before moving on to narrow pavements, moving obstacles and one-handed signalling.

All the equipment is provided, including scooters, helmets and pads.

The date/venues for the training are:

Monday August 26 – Shrewsbury Sports Village

Tuesday August 27 – Maurice Chandler Sports and Leisure Centre, Market Drayton

Wednesday August 28 – Teme Leisure Centre, Ludlow

Thursday August 29 – Idsall Sports Centre, Shifnal

Friday August 30 – Gobowen Pavilion & Playing Field

Three sessions per day are available with each lasting 90 minutes at 9:30am, 11.15am and 1.45pm.

Parents/carers will have to stay for the duration of the session.

Booking is required as spaces at sessions are limited. To book visit the Team Rubicon website.