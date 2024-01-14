All 'outstanding' Shropshire primary schools as deadline for applications approaches

The deadline is rapidly approaching, and getting applications in on time will help boost parents' chances of being able to send their kids to their first-choice school from September.

Lcal authority websites show which schools are nearest and which catchment areas people fall into, while admission criteria set by schools and authorities can include:

How close to the school children live

If they have a brother or sister at the school already

If they are from a particular religion (for faith schools)

If they are eligible for the pupil premium

If their parent has worked at the school for two years or more

However, some parents may be looking at Ofsted ratings before making their choices, even if it means travelling further.

These are the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Council-run primary schools currently 'outstanding' by Ofsted.

Shropshire Council

Church Preen Primary School, Church Preen, near Much Wenlock

Criftins CofE Primary School, Criftins, Ellesmere

John Wilkinson Primary School and Nursery, Coalport Road, Broseley

Longnor CofE Primary School, Frodesley Road, Longnor, Shrewsbury

Newtown CofE Primary School, Newtown, Wem

Norbury Primary School and Nursery, Norbury, Bishop's Castle

Oxon CofE Primary School, Racecourse Lane, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury

Pontesbury CofE Primary School, Bogey Lane, Pontesbury

Rushbury CofE Primary School, Rushbury, Church Stretton

Telford & Wrekin Council

Lilleshall Primary School, Limekiln Lane, Lilleshall, Newport

Moorfield Primary School, Wellington Road, Newport

Newdale Primary School & Nursery, Marlborough Way, Rock Road, Newdale, Telford

St George's Church of England Primary School, London Road, St George's, Telford

St Peter and St Paul Catholic Primary School, Coppice Drive, Newport

St Peter's Church of England Controlled Primary School and Nursery, Stackyard Lane, Edgmond, Telford

Tibberton Church of England Primary School, off Maslan Crescent, Tibberton, Newport

William Reynolds Primary School, Westbourne, Woodside, Telford

When is the primary school admissions deadline?

Monday, January 15, to get places reserved from September 2024 onwards.

Anyone who misses that deadline runs the risk of not having their application looked at until all those submitted on time are reviewed.

When are primary school places announced?

It's a three-month wait, with announcements made on Tuesday, April 16.

Local authorities will send decisions via email or letter.