All 'outstanding' Shropshire primary schools as deadline for applications approaches
There's just hours left for parents of children aged three and four to submit their primary school applications.
The deadline is rapidly approaching, and getting applications in on time will help boost parents' chances of being able to send their kids to their first-choice school from September.
Lcal authority websites show which schools are nearest and which catchment areas people fall into, while admission criteria set by schools and authorities can include:
How close to the school children live
If they have a brother or sister at the school already
If they are from a particular religion (for faith schools)
If they are eligible for the pupil premium
If their parent has worked at the school for two years or more
However, some parents may be looking at Ofsted ratings before making their choices, even if it means travelling further.
These are the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Council-run primary schools currently 'outstanding' by Ofsted.
Shropshire Council
Church Preen Primary School, Church Preen, near Much Wenlock
Criftins CofE Primary School, Criftins, Ellesmere
John Wilkinson Primary School and Nursery, Coalport Road, Broseley
Longnor CofE Primary School, Frodesley Road, Longnor, Shrewsbury
Newtown CofE Primary School, Newtown, Wem
Norbury Primary School and Nursery, Norbury, Bishop's Castle
Oxon CofE Primary School, Racecourse Lane, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury
Pontesbury CofE Primary School, Bogey Lane, Pontesbury
Rushbury CofE Primary School, Rushbury, Church Stretton
Telford & Wrekin Council
Lilleshall Primary School, Limekiln Lane, Lilleshall, Newport
Moorfield Primary School, Wellington Road, Newport
Newdale Primary School & Nursery, Marlborough Way, Rock Road, Newdale, Telford
St George's Church of England Primary School, London Road, St George's, Telford
St Peter and St Paul Catholic Primary School, Coppice Drive, Newport
St Peter's Church of England Controlled Primary School and Nursery, Stackyard Lane, Edgmond, Telford
Tibberton Church of England Primary School, off Maslan Crescent, Tibberton, Newport
William Reynolds Primary School, Westbourne, Woodside, Telford
When is the primary school admissions deadline?
Monday, January 15, to get places reserved from September 2024 onwards.
Anyone who misses that deadline runs the risk of not having their application looked at until all those submitted on time are reviewed.
When are primary school places announced?
It's a three-month wait, with announcements made on Tuesday, April 16.
Local authorities will send decisions via email or letter.