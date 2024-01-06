Delight as county's 'inspirational' pupil referral unit maintains Ofsted 'good' result

Tuition, Medical, Behaviour Support Service (TMBSS) is a Pupil Referral Unit, maintained by Shropshire Council, which helps 156 students aged between five and 16 with short-term help.

TMBSS has eight sites and one outreach service including at Harlescott and Sundorne in Shrewsbury, as well as Bridgnorth and Oswestry. There are two specialist teaching centres for pupils with complex needs at Hook-a-Gate and Ludlow.

Greg Portman, the TMBSS executive headteacher, said: “I’m immensely proud of the staff team and the governing body who have worked incredibly hard to achieve such a positive outcome.

"There have been significant changes in the way we have been commissioned to support the young people of Shropshire which has undoubtedly brought unique challenges.

"However, student outcomes remain at the heart of what we do.”

The reasons they might be called on for interventions include students' medical needs, permanent exclusions or moving into the county.

The service also offers medical outreach for those students who are unable to attend school for a period of time and hospital provision for students who have been admitted to hospital for treatment at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust, Gobowen, and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The ungraded inspection was carried out in October 2023 to ensure the grading of the full inspection in 2018 remained 'good'.

Inspectors concluded: "At the heart of TMBSS lies a belief that all pupils should leave as confident young people who are 'world ready'.

"Inspirational leaders, caring staff and well-planned support combine to provide the right support at the right time. Pupils start at TMBSS with a wide range of previous educational experiences and very varying needs.

"All these needs are well catered for.

"One parent told inspectors that TMBSS helped their child to achieve what they never thought was possible, and others echoed this view."