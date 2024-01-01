2024 school term dates for state schools in Shropshire and Telford
It's only a few days until the magic of Christmas is well and truly over as the kids go back to school.
After a fortnight off for the festive season, children at schools run by Shropshire and Telord & Wrekin Councils will be re-entering classrooms either later this week or at the start of next week.
For anyone whose thoughts have started turning to the next time pupils will be out of school - either to arrange a fun holiday, childcare, or even to work out when to go away at a time when it's a bit quieter without lots of children about - then these are the 2024 dates to remember.
Shropshire Council
2023/24 term
Spring term: January 4 - March 22 (professional development day, January 3)
February half-term: February 12-16
Easter holiday: March 25 - April 5
Summer term: April 8 - July 19
May half-term: May 27-31
Summer holiday: July 20 - September 2
2024/25 term
Autumn term: September 3 - December 20 (professional development day, September 2)
October half term: October 28 - November 1
Christmas holiday: December 23 - January 6 2025
Telford & Wrekin Council
2023/24 term
Spring term: January 8 - March 22
February half-term: February 12-16
Easter holiday: March 25 - April 5
Summer term: April 8 - July 22 (proposed professional development day on July 22)
May half-term: May 27-31
Summer holiday: July 20 - September 2
2024/25 term
Autumn term: September 2 - December 20 (proposed professional development day, September 2)
October half term: October 28 - November 1
Christmas holiday: December 23 - January 5 2025