2024 school term dates for state schools in Shropshire and Telford

After a fortnight off for the festive season, children at schools run by Shropshire and Telord & Wrekin Councils will be re-entering classrooms either later this week or at the start of next week.

For anyone whose thoughts have started turning to the next time pupils will be out of school - either to arrange a fun holiday, childcare, or even to work out when to go away at a time when it's a bit quieter without lots of children about - then these are the 2024 dates to remember.

Shropshire Council

2023/24 term

Spring term: January 4 - March 22 (professional development day, January 3)

February half-term: February 12-16

Easter holiday: March 25 - April 5

Summer term: April 8 - July 19

May half-term: May 27-31

Summer holiday: July 20 - September 2

2024/25 term

Autumn term: September 3 - December 20 (professional development day, September 2)

October half term: October 28 - November 1

Christmas holiday: December 23 - January 6 2025

Telford & Wrekin Council

2023/24 term

Spring term: January 8 - March 22

February half-term: February 12-16

Easter holiday: March 25 - April 5

Summer term: April 8 - July 22 (proposed professional development day on July 22)

May half-term: May 27-31

Summer holiday: July 20 - September 2

2024/25 term

Autumn term: September 2 - December 20 (proposed professional development day, September 2)

October half term: October 28 - November 1

Christmas holiday: December 23 - January 5 2025