War, football, and the Loch Ness Monster: Here's what got Shropshire schoolchildren talking in 2023

My limited understanding of 10- and 11-year-olds meant my list contained 'TikTok trends', 'Fortnite' and 'the Barbie movie'.

But the Year Sixes I met pulled no punches with their wiser-than-their-years views on topics we tend to imagine (or maybe, hope) go right over their heads.

While a few did talk animatedly about the footballing victories of the Lionesses and the coronation of King Charles III, the topics occupying the minds of these conscientious kids in 2023 included war, climate change and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Imagine the speed at which my mouth dropped open when the phrase "we need better infrastructure" came out of 10-year-old Luke Sidaway's mouth - I can only conclude I had just interviewed a future Prime Minister.

The coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort took place on May 6, almost 70 years since the last coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

For these youngsters, the celebration was momentous - if a little long.

Annabelle Downing, 10, said: "To see it right there on the screen, as it was happening, was really special. Like we're a part of history."