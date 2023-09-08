Row over uniform erupts at Telford school gates as 'at least 50 pupils' sent home

Telford Langley School

On Thursday, pupils at Telford Langley School returned to school following the summer break, but parents say at least 50 pupils were refused entry to the school due to concerns over their school uniform, with some of the pupils leaving the school gates and left "roaming the streets".

Paul Hammond whose daughter was meant to start Year 8 at the co-educational academy on Thursday, said teachers were "measuring skirts and ties" at the school gates.

Pupils in the correct uniform at Telford Langley School [picture Telford Langley School]

He said: "I spent a lot of money on her uniform at Baker and Sons, so it wasn't cheap and she went to school in a skirt that was down to her knees with black tights underneath, but they sent her home for 'showing too much flesh'."

He said headteacher Emma Blount, who took over the running of the school this week, was "acting like someone from the Victorian age".

"It is incredible," he said. "There were at least 40-50 kids being sent home. Some of the fathers were kicking off and swearing at the school gates as they were obviously very upset about it. It is mainly the girls that are being checked but a number of boys have been sent home too."

Another parent, who did not want to be named, said her son was due to start Year 7 on Thursday but was sent home due to his shoes - despite him having worn them all last year.

"It is an absolute joke," she said, adding that her son, among many others, was sent home by the school but was left "roaming the streets".

"They let my child go without our permission," she said.

"The first I knew he had been sent home is when he phoned to say he was in the park. One parent does not know where her little girl is. They have just let them out to roam the streets," she added.

Another parent said: "It isn't easy to find a skirt for tall girls that reaches their knees - even though it says knee length, they are not for taller ones. The teachers sending them home have a nerve as they are stood there in their three-inch heels and with skirts up their backsides."

It comes after a similar school uniform row in Gateshead this week, where parents slammed a secondary school for sending pupils home for wearing unsuitable footwear - including Vivienne Westwood shoes and Nike walking boots.