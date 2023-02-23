Chance for students to earn place on RAF Cosford STEM residential course

Students are being offered the chance to win a place on the residential course in July.

The Royal Air Force Museum at Cosford, in partnership with Northrop Grumman has opened a competition for year nine students to win places on the camp, which takes place in July.

Students must tackle four STEM challenges, exploring aerospace concepts, between February 27 and March 31, with the most successful being offered places on the five-day residential STAAR camp.

The challenges will require students to decipher secure encrypted communications, complete a reconnaissance and drone building task, and let their imaginations fly when designing their own CAD model aircraft.

Each challenge is aligned with the national curriculum and is to be completed by students together in the classroom, culminating in a final presentation.

The successful students will stay on base at RAF Cosford with each day of the course delivered at the RAF Museum, or on base at RAF Cosford by RAF Museum STEM ambassadors, industry experts from Northrop Grumman, Tablet Academy professionals and RAF STEM personnel.

Julie Brierley, Head of Access, Learning and Participation at RAF Museum Midlands said: "Our STAAR mission is to engage the next generation of young engineers and innovators by bringing classroom STEM studies to life. Students from across the UK will have the opportunity to develop their skills by solving real world STEM and aerospace problems, and gain a valuable insight into the exciting and diverse career opportunities available in this field. The top students who make it through to the residential week and STAAR class of 2023 are guaranteed to be inspired by first-hand experience in the aerospace industry and learning from the experts."

Nick Chaffey, Chief Executive of Northrop Grumman UK, Europe and Middle East said: "It is a pleasure to continue our partnership with the Royal Air Force Museum on our groundbreaking STAAR Challenge, now in its seventh year. At Northrop Grumman our mission is to define possible every day. We are a global team of pioneers with a passion for science, engineering, and technology at our heart, and we are constantly working to share that passion with young people from across the UK.

"Studying STEM subjects offers students the chance to pursue a career that is inspiring, rewarding and hugely impactful – working on some of the most challenging and complex problems the world has to offer. Programmes like STAAR are vital in nurturing the pioneers of tomorrow, so that one day they too can help define possible."

Teachers can register a team of students to take on the STAAR Challenge.

The competition opens on February 27 and challenges must be complete by March 30.

The residential will run over two weeks between July 17 to 21 and 24 to 28 July for up to 20 students each week.