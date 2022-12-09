College judged 'good' following Ofsted inspection

Ludlow College is part of the group

Students, apprentices and staff at Herefordshire, Ludlow and North Shropshire College (HLNSC) are celebrating after the Ofsted conclusion, which overall rated the college as 'good', while behaviours and attitudes were judged to be ‘outstanding’.

Inspectors described how learners ‘value the opportunity to train in well-equipped and safe workshops’ and ‘benefit from a broad and rich curriculum that closely reflects the skills needs of local, regional and national economies'.

Teachers were described as ‘highly qualified industry experts’ who ‘ensure the curriculum is up to date and linked well to industry areas'.

Inspectors also highlighted the college’s positive culture.

Students’ attitudes and behaviour in lessons and around campuses were described as ‘exemplary’, with inspectors noting that they are ‘very positive towards their learning’, ‘take pride in their college’ and ‘demonstrate high levels of motivation’.

The report, based on a four-day inspection carried out in October this year, also praised safeguarding and support services, which allow learners ‘to feel welcome, safe and secure at all college sites'.

The report listed one area as 'requires improvement' – the provision for learners with higher needs.

In the conclusion to the report they stated: "Leaders should improve the quality of provision for learners with high needs so that they are taught the skills they need to progress rapidly to the next stage of their education or training."

Responding to the overall findings David Williams, Principal and Chief Executive, said: "We are delighted with the report and pleased that the inspectors’ comments recognise all the hard work by our highly professional and inspirational teachers across our colleges. I would like to thank all the students, parents and staff for their continued support and dedication."

At the time of inspection the college provided education programmes for 2,155 young people.

HLNSC was formed in 2018 following the merger between Herefordshire and Ludlow College and North Shropshire College.