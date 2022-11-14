Young readers Mollie, Rosie, Henry, Lorcan, Hope and Hermione from St Peter's CE Primary School Edgmond enjoying the books with school Literacy Lead Kelly Roman and Newport Rotary Lite President Margie Haslop

Newport Rotary Lite arranged for pupils at St Peter’s CE Primary School at Edgmond and Lilleshall Primary school to receive the books.

The Rotary Books4Home initiative is designed to help children develop a love of reading and to own a book of their own which they can read at home.

Margie Haslop, President of Newport Rotary Lite said: ‘We are thrilled to be able to give so many books to the schools which will enable more children to have more books of their own at home.

"Reading can give children so much pleasure as well as helping them learn and develop their own imagination.

"It’s something they can do on their own, but they can also share their love of reading with their family."

Kelly Roman, Literacy Lead at St Peter’s said: “The books will really enhance the range of books which children can choose to take home,” while Lilleshall Primary School welcomed the gift of books in its newsletter saying: "Staff and children are very grateful to Rotary. The children had lots of fun selecting books to take home. We hope they enjoy reading them.”

Margie added: “We work closely with the schools across the Newport area, organising competitions like our Young Musician and Young Chef competitions to help local pupils develop interests and skills which will help them.

"The Rotary Books4Home initiative is very much a part of this as it gives younger pupils access to an opportunity – in this case books – that some may struggle to get. Books are not cheap but can open a different world up for children. They can give them independence and help them develop their imagination as well as their own thinking.

“Having their own books can also mean children share their reading at home which helps the family.”