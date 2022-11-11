Pupils get hands-on lesson on Great Fire of London

Fire Officer John Wilsher and Hugo from Year 2 at Prestfelde School.

Prestfelde School's Year 2 pupils welcomed firefighters from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service for a special demonstration at the Shrewsbury school.

As part of the visit the pupils even got to see firefighters tackling an actual fire – of their own Pudding Lane, that the pupils had made in class.

The officers also showed the youngsters the fire engine, and spoke to them about fire safety – before getting out the hose to tackle the fire in the miniature version of London.

Prestfelde Year Two teacher and visit coordinator, Sophie Richards, said the bringing learning to life in a practical manner makes a huge difference.

She also offered the school's thanks to the firefighters who had made the visit.