Shropshire charity welcomes announcement of new GCSE in field studies

The Field Studies Council hails the introduction of new GCSE

It comes as environmental education specialists have been heavily involved in the long-running campaign to bring about the new qualification announced today.

Mark Castle, chief executive of the Field Studies Council, said introduction of the new subject represented a landmark moment for the campaign and the future of environmental education in schools.

“The launch of the new natural history GCSE is a major win for young people and the environment, and we are delighted to have played our part alongside many individuals, environmental organisations and leading exam board OCR in making it happen.

“This new qualification will give older secondary school learners the opportunity to study the natural world in greater depth and help them to develop the passion and skills they need to care for and protect the environment now and in the future.

Mark Castle, CEO of the Field Studies Council

“The subject will have much broader input from science, humanities and the arts and will therefore engage young people in the natural world in many different ways.

“It will meet demand demonstrated by young people themselves who have a desire to understand the environment in which they live.

"It will also be an important qualification for those students wanting to work in the environmental sector and play their part in helping to combat biodiversity loss and limit the impact of climate change — it really does mark an extraordinary moment in the development of the GCSE curriculum.

“However, while this is great news for older students, we must ensure that learners of all ages and not just those who study a natural history GCSE have opportunities to explore the natural world first hand and are given the chance to connect with nature and experience high quality outdoor learning as a core part of their time at school."

The Field Studies Council, which as its headquarters at Montford Bridge near Shrewsbury, has centres based at locations across the UK and offers a range of courses and trips for young people to get involved in.

Its education team will now work in partnership with the teachers and exam boards to create a range of courses and resources to support those who decide to study the new subject when it becomes available in 2025.