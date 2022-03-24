Pupils turn the clock back with Bugsy Malone production

Pupils preparing for their production of Bugsy Malone at Prestfelde Preparatory School in Shrewsbury.

More than 50 of the 354 pupils have been getting ready for the production of Bugsy Malone which will play to audiences on March 26 at 2pm and 6pm and at 2pm on March 27.

The show will mark their first in-person production for the school since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and the introduction of government lockdowns and restrictions.

Set in the 1920s, the production features Dandy Dan and Fat Sam's gangs battling it out for control of the East side during the Prohibition era.

The show sees smooth city-slicker Bugsy Malone trying to put an end to the rivalry.

Ceri Vaughan-Jones, marketing manager at Prestfelde School, said: "From auditions in October 2021 to present day, more than 50 enthusiastic and talented young people have given up their time to prepare for the performance.

"They have been hard at work rehearsing their songs and dance routines for what will be a stunning theatrical experience.

"The cast are supported by the schools’ young musicians, led by music director Adrian Kindred.

"Many pupils are also assisting behind-the-scenes to take care of lighting and stage management.

"The whole school has gone Bugsy crazy for this fun-filled production,"

Liberty Randall, director and choreographer, said: “Staff and pupils have all worked so hard to get our first real production to the stage and we are all extremely proud of what we have achieved.

"The children have all just been really amazing and I am excited to see what our audiences make of this music, dance and song extravaganza.

"The show will be performed within the school's 280-seat theatre and it is going to be a wonderful experience for everyone.”