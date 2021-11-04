New nursery building plans are approved

An artist's rendering of the proposed new Redhill Nursery building. Photo: Baart Harries Newall / Telford and Wrekin Council

Redhill Primary Academy, in Priorslee, Telford, was built in 1997 and the existing 140-square-metre demountable building came five years later.

The governing trust applied to build the nursery – which it said would increase its capacity for the age group from 37 to 50 – as well as refurbishing the external teaching and play space, placing a three-metre fence around its sports area and extending the car park.

Telford & Wrekin Council planners have approved the plans, but Priorslee councillor Veronica Fletcher objected, saying raising concerns the expansion would exacerbate parking problems at pick-up and drop-off times.

A design statement, submitted by Baart Harries Newall Architects on behalf of the Thomas Telford Multi-Academy Trust, said Redhill Nursery was originally run as a private pre-school but joined Redhill Primary in 2015. The combined Gatcombe Way school converted to academy status in 2018.

The statement said the planned change would “increase the capacity of the existing nursery provision and deliver a more sustainable building”.

The new facility will have 255 sq m of internal floor space, comprising one large nursery classroom with a retractable partition wall, facilities including toilets and kitchen and a covered buggy store.

The surrounding area, the statement added, “is currently undergoing major development, with several large housing schemes under construction with many more developments either granted planning permission or currently in the planning process”.

St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council offered no objection, but Councillor Fletcher – who represents Priorslee at both parish and borough council level – opposed the proposal.

In her objection notice she said the increase in nursery capacity would bring more traffic.

Stewart Watson, a resident of nearby Colliford Close and a partner in Shrewsbury-based Watson Watson Solicitors Ltd said parents’ parking across driveways, on junctions and on pavements was “already a significant issue and often dangerous”, agreeing with Councillor Fletcher that “the additional nursery spaces and expansion will only exacerbate the existing problems”.