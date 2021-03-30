Marking the merger of two schools with memories of the past

By Sue Austin
Newtown

An infant school which will merge with a junior school in September is looking for help in producing a series of memoirs of its history.

Ladywell Green Infant School in Newtown will be merging with Hafren School in September 2021 to become one new school. The name will change to Ysgol Calon Y Ddderwen and Ladywell Green will be ‘closing’ as a school in its own right.

Staff and Governors at the school say they would like to celebrate Ladywell Green School with a series of events and are looking for past staff and pupils to provide their memories of the school.

Assistant head, Mrs Julie Warmington said: "The school would like to produce a short film with past staff and pupils being interviewed about their time here, as well as a paper ‘newspaper’ containing written memories and photographs of the school over the past 70 years.

"We would, therefore love to receive photos, written accounts, certificates, newspaper reports, anything connected with the school to help us celebrate in a big way. Please indicate whether you would be prepared for your contributions to be shared in print and if you are keen to be interviewed on film, just let us know. We would like to celebrate our school in style.

Contributions from the public should be sent via email to Mrs Warmington at celebration@ladywell.powys.sch.uk.

