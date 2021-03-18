Shock at plans for the closure of two rural schools

Llangedwyn Church in Wales School Llanfechain Church in Wales School

Llangedwyn and Llanfechain Church in Wales Schools are part of the Dwy Afon Federation, which has been held up by the Welsh Government as an example of best practice.

The Chair of Governors Chris Richards said: "We are saddened and shocked by Powys County Council’s decision. The first we knew about the detail of the plan that was voted on by councillors yesterday was when we read the release from the council. The Authority gave us no prior notice and I spent the afternoon and evening after it was released dealing with calls and messages from worried staff and parents.

"We have asked the Authority several times to think about the wellbeing and mental health of our staff, pupils and parents as they carry out these school closures and still, they insist on ignoring these pleas and just carry on regardless. The approach has been described to me as a relentless school closing machine that cannot be stopped.

Mr Richards said the governors were worried that the educational future of the children and the jobs of the staff in the two schools.

The Cabinet council agreed to start the statutory process to close the two schools and to develop a business justification case for submission to the Welsh Government for a new extension to Llansantffraid Church in Wales School.

The two schools could close at the end of August 2023, with pupils transferring to their nearest alternative school, if the proposals are approved.

Mr Richards said: "The Authority’s preferred option has changed several times and the latest proposal was only made public this week. It feels like they are making it up as they go along.

"There is no costed detailed plan for an extension to Llansantffraid school. Therefore, we do not understand how the Authority expect communities to respond to a consultation on a vague promise of something that may never happen.

"The Governing body will be robustly challenging this and other elements of the proposals. We understand the need for change but, we would ask the Authority to slow down and provide some solid funded proposals that communities can have faith in.