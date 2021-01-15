Bridgnorth nursery 'heavily invests' in rapid coronavirus tests

Summer Davies, Georgia Jones-Platt and Sarah Parton of Little Green House Childcare

Little Green House Childcare in Bridgnorth began testing staff using the kits, which give results in 15-30 minutes, this week and reported all tests negative.

Government provided rapid tests were due to be sent to all early years settings last week, but Hannah Vyse, managing director at the nursery on Mill Street said they were still awaiting their supply.

"We recognise that we, as part of the early years sector, play a vital role which enables nurses, doctors, scientists, refuse collectors, cleaners and so many more to continue working to care for our sick relatives, to continue the administration in the hospitals, to save peoples lives, to be able to continue to search for solutions for illnesses including COVID, to keep the rubbish from building up on our streets and to keep the hospitals and businesses clean and safe from COVID.

"This is why we have heavily invested in our own COVID rapid testing kits to ensure our team remains safe to continue our important role."

Hannah added that the nursery will continue supplying the tests for as long as necessary.

"Nursery is the best place for our children during this crisis," she said.

"It allows them to have a little bit of normality through these trying times.

"I believe it would be extremely difficult for any parent to be working from home and look after their young child at the same time.

"I believe this, added to all the other stresses during the pandemic, is not good for any household.

"I believe the mental health of the whole household will be greatly effected under such strain which can be avoided with keeping early years settings open safely for all children.

"Having the tests gives that added reassurance to our children's families and our fantastic team.

"I understand the government are giving early years access to the rapid flow tests now but these should have been in place last week.

"It is also not clear whether we would have to travel to a site to get these tests which, if so, is not practical.