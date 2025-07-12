Wolves Foundation and university launch Sports Coaching degree

Subject to approval, the two-year foundation degree, with an option to extend into a third year to complete a BSc, has been designed by the University in collaboration with the Foundation, and will be taught primarily at Molineux and the Foundation Indoor Arena at Aldersley.

It will feature work-based learning modules and placements across the wide range of Foundation projects, offering students the opportunity for hands-on practical experience to accompany their learning and prepare them for employment.

“We are delighted to be linking up with the University of Wolverhampton to provide this degree in Sports Coaching, offering students the opportunity to study and gain valuable experience supporting local communities,” says Jonny Warburton, the Foundation’s Head of Programmes - Education, Employability and Youth Engagement.

“The expertise and experience of University staff in designing and delivering courses of this nature, alongside being able to learn at Molineux and benefit from the placement opportunities we can provide at the Foundation, is a powerful combination.

“Being able to offer real-world experience across areas such as community sport, disability sport, health improvement and in schools and youth engagement, is such a substantial benefit to the course, offering students that vital hands-on experience to put what they are learning into immediate practice.

“The course is the ideal preparation for students seeking a career within coaching and other parts of the wider sport industry, and we are thrilled to be linking up with such an esteemed Higher Education provider in the University of Wolverhampton to deliver it.

“It is a partnership which can add real value to the city by our two organisations coming together to develop this educational benefit, and is a hugely welcome addition to our range of Further and Higher Education provision.”

As well as the academic and practical learning undertaken during the degree, students will also have the potential to represent the University in a variety of sports teams who compete nationally in BUCS (British Universities and Colleges Sport) competitions.

During the course they will also enjoy networking opportunities and the chance to establish links with employers, as well as receiving high quality mentoring and personal development guidance alongside career plans as preparation for graduate-level employment.

Dr Ally Forbes, Sports Business Management Programme Leader at the University of Wolverhampton, said: “We are really excited to be launching the foundation degree in partnership with Wolves Foundation.

“Students will gain valuable hands-on experience through a range of practice-based modules, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to excel in the sports industry.

“They will also benefit from the expertise, resources and networks of both globally recognised organisations.

“Employability modules and placement opportunities will enable students to network with employers and explore a career in coaching and the wider sport and physical activity industry.

“Gaining real-world experience and supporting the work of the Foundation on a range of projects and campaigns will help students to prepare for graduate-level employment.”