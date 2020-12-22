Autumn examinations highlight Shropshire college’s best-ever A-level results

Concord College

Newly published updated results show that Concord College’s 6.2 leavers achieved 86.44 per cent of A-levels at A*/A.

The results, 97.46 per cent A*/B and 100 per cent A*/C, represent the best performance that Acton Burnell-based Concord has ever recorded.

Of all A-level results over 45 per cent were A* or equivalent.

The updated results reflect the autumn examinations and include some that were delayed as late as November.

There were 202 candidates in 2020 – the highest number of entrants at Concord College in the past five years.

Results also highlight that 2020 leavers attained Concord’s highest UCAS points average with points per entry 50.32.

As assistant principal (enrichment & examinations) Dr Phil Outram said: “For some students this is of great importance.

"Some higher education course providers use the numerical tariff to describe qualifications and grades in their entry requirements.

“The release of these results finally brings to a close the heavily disrupted journey to receiving recognition for the A-level studies of the 2020 Concord leavers.

“Despite unprecedented challenges brought on us by the pandemic, it is pleasing that the hard work of students and continued dedication of their teachers have been rewarded.

“These are an outstanding set of results that reflect their ability and I hope they will continue this success in their future studies.”

Also reflecting on the college’s best-ever A-levels, principal Mr Neil Hawkins said: “I have great admiration for those Concordians who gave their time and energy to sit the extraordinary optional autumn examinations this year.

“I am delighted to see that many have had their efforts rewarded with excellent grades.