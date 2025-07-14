British sprinting star joins Telford school to celebrate pupils' sporting success

The youngsters from Ercall Wood Academy, in Wellington, received their honours in front of an audience of over 180 guests – and one of the UK’s most successful ever sprinters.

Director of PE Joe Furlong said: “It was a fantastic evening celebrating this year’s sporting successes and we were delighted to be able to honour our students at such a high-profile event.

Finn Cosh - recipient of the Georgia Williams Award for Unsung Hero, with James Dasaolu

“Our students have taken part in all kinds of sporting competitions during the year, and the roll call on the night showed just what a varied and exciting array of activities our school is involved in.”

Students and guests also heard from inspirational guest speaker James Dasaolu from Team GB athletics.

Anashe Mbedabolawe - Dancer of the Year in the 7 and 8 category, with James Dasaolu.

James won the 100m title at the England Under-23 Championships in 2008.

He then announced himself on the world senior stage in 2012, reaching the semi-finals at the Olympic Games in London, before claiming a 60m European indoor silver the following year.

Liv Starling - Most Valuable Player, with James Dasaolu.

In 2013, he broke the 10-second barrier running 9.91 seconds at the 2013 British Championships – making him the second fastest man in British history – and won gold the following year at the European Championships.

James was also part of the British relay team that claimed gold in the 4x100m at the 2016 European Championships in Amsterdam.

Trophies handed out at the event.

Joe said: “It was a brilliant opportunity for our students to hear from someone who has enjoyed sporting success on a national and international level, and to take inspiration from the experiences James has had on the world stage.”

Winners on the night included commendations for Lily Antal, Finlay Langard-Brown, Daniela Mbegabolawe, and Kwasi Appiah; Finn Cosh who took the Georgia Williams Award/Unsung Hero; and Anashe Mbegabolawe and Verity Meiklejohn who received Dancer of the Year Awards.

Verity Meiklejohn - Dancer of the Year 9 and 10 category.

Also honoured with Team of the Year Awards were the Year 8 Girls Football Team and the Year 10 Boys Football Team. Sports Person of the Year honours were given to Peyton Conner-Hall, Naeva Twardoski, Millie Evand and Kacper Piszcek, and Most Improved awards were given to Isla Ellis and Edmund Boateng.

Annabelle Bradley received the Extracurricular Award, Alex Hemmings took the Sportsmanship Award, and George Foster received the Outside of School Achievement honour. Academic Achievement was given to Kyla Langard-Brown and Liv Starling received the Most Valuable Player title.