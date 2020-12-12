Council working to ensure exams take place next year

Pupils in English schools will be sitting exams next year according to the government

There have been calls for the government to assess whether some exams should take place next year after Wales and Scotland announced they would not be holding them.

Wales has cancelled all GCSE and A Level exams over concerns about a level playing field for pupils and Scotland has followed by cancelling Higher and Advanced Higher exams.

The UK Government's Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, has said English pupils will however be sitting exams.

Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed it is following the government guidance on the issue and would be working with schools to make it happen.

Simon Wellman, Director of Education and Skills at Telford & Wrekin Council said: "As regards the 2021 exams, Telford & Wrekin Council will be following the national guidance from the Department for Education. We will continue to highlight the impact that the national government position could have on the future of our local young people.”