Shrewsbury school is to be taken over by a growing trust

Learning Community Trust's Dr Gill Eatough

Severndale Academy, in Woodcote Way, Monkmoor, is joining the Learning Community Trust which has six other schools under its wing.

Since August the Telford based trust has been working closely with Severndale to provide leadership and governance support, and a formal transfer is now expected to be completed early in the new year.

Severndale, based at Monkmoor with a second site in Pontesbury, is one of the largest specialist academies of its kind in the country.

Learning Community Trust chief executive Dr Gill Eatough said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to welcome Severndale into our family.

“This is a really exciting time; we are all really looking forward to working with the team.

“We are committed to providing the very best school for children where they are happy, safe and enjoy school every day.

“We want to ensure that their individual needs are met, and that they learn and make good progress during their years at the school,

preparing them for life beyond school.

“Over the next few weeks we will be sending out information to parents and carers to keep them fully updated on progress, and there will be lots of opportunity to ask questions.”

Severndale caters for children and teenagers, aged two and a half to 19, with a range of learning difficulties.

These include moderate, severe, complex and profound learning difficulties, those with autism, complex medical conditions and physical

and mobility difficulties, and many have communication difficulties.

Severndale's principal Sabrina Hobbs, said: “We are excited to be moving into the Learning Community Trust as it is a multi-academy trust that shares the same strong values of inclusion and achievement for everyone.

“This move will give Severndale greater support, stability, and opportunities for collaboration for our children, young people, their

families, and our staff.

“Our community is positive about the move into this highly successful trust and we are all motivated to adding value to the organisation, as well as being supported by it.”

Dr Eatough added: “Our trustees voted unanimously for the transfer of Severndale Academy to the trust.

“We believe that the trust can offer a great deal of support and challenge to Severndale - but that Severndale can also bring many strengths.”