Why universities are furious at Rishi Sunak's attack on 'worthless' degrees

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Vice chancellors across the country certainly think so. Many are furious at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for turning it into a general election issue.

University of Wolverhampton vice chancellor Professor Ebrahim Adia is among them.

The university has a major presence in Wolverhampton, Telford, Walsall and Stafford. It is not, and never will be, an Oxford or Cambridge. But it has brought hundreds of thousands of young people into further education, training them for worthwhile careers. A large proportion of those are local, the first generation to go to university. And that alone makes it worthwhile.

Wolverhampton The University of Wolverhampton has itself looked at courses that work and those that don't. In recent years it has attracted criticism for scrapping some arts courses as part of cuts. All universities will look at the veracity of the education they provide.

But Professor Adia is proud of the role it and other city universities in the UK play in enhancing the lives of many who would otherwise miss out.

Writing in today's Star, he says: "Our region is a true engine of social mobility and the statistics here at the University of Wolverhampton clearly demonstrate this.

"The university makes a disproportionate contribution to levelling up the West Midlands – 71 per cent of our students are the first in family to go to university and over three-quarters live within a 20-mile distance of our three campuses in Wolverhampton, Walsall and Telford.

"We upskill and reskill residents and place an emphasis on graduate outcomes – 89 per cent of our graduates are employed or in education 15 months after graduation, and 77 per cent choose to stay and work in the West Midlands region."

It is a view shared by Universities UK (UUK), which represents vice-chancellors at 142 universities.

It said the Conservatives’ pledge to shut down some degree courses to help fund more apprenticeships is “frustrating” and “self-defeating”.

Mr Sunak has promised to create 100,000 more apprenticeships a year by axing some “rip-off” university degrees if the Tories stay in power after the general election.

University leaders have warned the policy could “run down and undermine” the higher education sector and deter people from studying for degrees.

Vivienne Stern, chief executive of UUK said she was “fed up of people talking down universities”.

In a post on the Conservative Party’s pledge on X, formerly Twitter, Ms Stern said: “I just don’t get the determination to put people off going to university.

“This is especially frustrating when it is driven by people who have degrees (Gillian Keegan has two). Generally it is other people’s kids they don’t want to go.

“Finally, Rishi Sunak keeps saying he is fed up of people talking down Britain. Well, I am fed up of people talking down universities – which are one of the things the UK can be genuinely proud of.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to Teesside University in Darlington

The Prime Minister said a regulator would look at the progression and drop-out rates of university courses, as well their future earnings potential, to determine whether they are underperforming.

He said: “I’m not someone who believes that you have to go to university, and all the apprentices I’ve been talking to this morning are proof of that, describing it as the best decision they ever made.

“And what we do know is that there are university degrees that are letting young people down.”

Despite being asked to name a specific example of an underperforming degree, the Prime Minister did not do so.

Rachel Hewitt, chief executive of the MillionPlus group of universities, said: “Apprenticeships are an important part of the skills landscape. However, pitting them in opposition to higher education is self-defeating.

“Modern universities across the country already deliver excellent degree apprenticeships which combine degree-level study and industry experience, meaning students can earn as they learn.”

She added: “Instead of seeking to run down and undermine Britain’s world-leading university sector at every turn, the Conservative Party should focus on policies that would help these institutions boost skills, social mobility and businesses to the betterment of Britain.”

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said funding 100,000 more apprenticeships a year through a “crackdown” on degree courses would be challenging.

It is “unclear” whether savings from scrapping “low-value” courses would be large enough to fund the Tories’ expansion plan of apprenticeships – which could cost around £900 million each year – as students could still switch to other higher education courses rather than apprenticeships, the IFS said.

A graduation at Wolverhampton University

Jo Grady, general secretary of the University and College Union (UCU), said: “Higher education provides a ladder of opportunity to working-class communities, so it is no wonder the Conservative Party continues to attack it.”

She added: “We need an end to Tory MPs playing politics with further and higher education, and sustainable funding for the whole sector.”