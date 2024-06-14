Village primary pupils tot up their colourful fundraising efforts
Pupils at a village primary school in Shropshire have been counting their success after a colourful fundraising initiative.
Plus
Published
The children at Albrighton Primary School and Nursery have taken part in their first ‘colour term’.
Following the May half term break, each class was given a colour and they competed to find which colour could collect the most loose change.
The money raised is set to go towards a new playground at the school.