Universities criticised over high salaries

Lobby group the Taxpayers' Alliance has published its 'University Rich List' for 2020, ranking universities in terms of highest-paid staff.

The University of Wolverhampton was ranked in the lower part of the list in 57th. According to the Alliance it has 11 staff paid over £100,000 and one over £150,000.

Birmingham City University was two places higher in 55th, with 11 on more than £100,000 and six paid more than £150,000. Not every university featured on the list.

The number of high earners at the two Midlands universities were much lower than those at their more prestigious rivals.

At the top of the list was London School of Economics, which has 306 staff on more than £100,000 and 109 on more than £150,000.

Warwick University was in third place, with 262 staff paid over £100,000 and 66 over £150,000. Coventry was 37th.

The Taxpayers' Alliance questioned the level of salaries at universities, particularly as some bosses have been calling for financial support during the pandemic.

It also follows controversy over the Government's decision to keep universities open during the national lockdown.

Scott Simmonds, from the Alliance, said: "These rankings reveal the thousands of university bosses taking home very plush pay packets despite begging for a Covid bailout.

"Taxpayers and students will be left with more than a degree of uncertainty over whether this is money well spent - especially when students are paying a premium to be locked up in halls with no face-to-face teaching.