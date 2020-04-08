Advertising
Coronavirus: Live updates from across Shropshire, Mid Wales and beyond
Read today's coronavirus updates from across Shropshire, Mid Wales and beyond.
We're into week three of life under lockdown and we'll be bringing you the latest on the Covid-19 from across the region and further afield.
That includes serious news, the best of your photos and more fantastic videos from our local NHS heroes.
- Got a story you think we should be covering? Email us at digital@shropshirestar.co.uk or message us on Twitter @shropshirestar or via the Shropshire Star Facebook page.
Key developments:
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained in a stable condition last night as he stayed in St Thomas’s for “close monitoring”, according to Downing Street. While he was said to be still in “good spirits”, concerns were raised over when the lockdown measures will be reviewed – and England’s chief medical officer admitted the UK has “a lot to learn” from Germany’s expansive testing scheme. But there was cautious optimism from chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance after he said the fight against Covid-19 “could be moving in the right direction”.
- The first of the NHS Nightingale hospitals, at London’s ExCel centre, received its first patients yesterday. The Nightingale was built to boost treatment capacity in London but officials stressed that limits had not been reached at other sites across the capital.
- Britain has asked the US for 200 ventilators to fight the coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump has said.
- The NHS has launched a mental health hotline to offer support to hundreds of thousands of health workers on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.
See live updates here:
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.