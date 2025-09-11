Free online and in-person courses, taster sessions, advice and information to boost people’s career prospects, skills, confidence and wellbeing are available throughout September.

Co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute in partnership with the Welsh Government, Adult Learners’ Week seeks to connect people with a wide range of lifelong learning opportunities nationwide. The resounding campaign message is: Never stop learning.

Adult Learners’ Week aims to inspire more people to discover learning opportunities and to get advice and support about the options available to them.

Adult Learning Wales is launching a seven-week basic digital skills course, running from September 25 to November 13, with lessons for three hours a week from 10am to 1pm on Thursdays at Job Centre Llandrindod Wells, Princes Avenue, Llandrindod Wells.

The course covers keyboard skills, using the Internet safely, digital security, use of emails, tricks and tips.

The same course, but run over eight weeks, will begin at St David’s House, New Road, Newtown on September 30, ending on November 25, with Tuesday lessons for two-and-a-half hours from 1:30pm to 4pm.

NPTC Group of Colleges will be out in the community showcasing the wide range of learning opportunities available. From professional courses and Access to Foundation and Higher Education programmes, to hobby-based learning, GCSEs in English and Maths, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) and even university-level study, there’s something for everyone.

Advice and information events about courses are being held at Plas Dolerw, Newtown on September 15 from 9am to 10am and college staff will be out and about on September 17 at Newtown Tesco store from 9am to 10am, Welshpool Tesco from 11am to noon, Llanidloes Hanging Gardens Community Hub from 2pm to 3pm, Brecon Jobcentre from 10am to noon and Y Gaer, Brecon from 1pm to 6pm.

The Adult Learners’ Week website features hundreds of free online and in-person events, courses and resources.

It also features inspirational stories of individuals who have taken up adult learning and includes links to specialist advice and guidance from Working Wales on retraining, Personal Learning Accounts, childcare and support for redundancy.

Participants are being asked to join the national celebration and conversation around lifelong learning on social media by tagging activities using the hashtags #neverstoplearning and #adultlearnersweek on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Campaign partners are organising a programme of outreach events and taster courses to reach out to adults who want to build their confidence to start learning. The programme will also showcase opportunities to develop skills for employment or career change, to connect in the community and support health and wellbeing. All of this activity is supported by advice and guidance to help get started.

Digital skills, arts and crafts, health and wellbeing, numeracy and literacy, life skills, the environment, languages, social sciences are just of few of the topics set to be covered.

From free taster sessions to expert advice, there's something for everyone.

Check out the Adult Learners’ Week Wales website to find out what’s happening in your area - https://adultlearnersweek.wales/

For personalised guidance on your learning journey, contact Working Wales on 0800 028 4844 or search https://workingwales.gov.wales.