Commissioner welcomes college progress

The report comes after the 'inadequate' Ofsted report earlier this year

A team of further education experts from the Department of Education were asked to review the situation at Shrewsbury Colleges Group following the Ofsted verdict in March.

The 'intervention assessment', published on Friday says they are satisfied with the work carried out to address issues highlighted in the inspection – including improving onsite security.

In its conclusion the team that compiled the report said: "The board and senior managers have responded well to the safeguarding issues that were raised by the recent Ofsted inspection and have improved onsite security.

"Students welcome the improvements that have been made, reporting they now feel safer and that it is now not possible for unidentified persons to access the college sites.

"Additional support staff have been employed to support the wellbeing of students, and senior managers have developed an improved safeguarding staff development programme."

The report said the college had responded well to the pandemic, and that areas cited for improvement had been addressed.

It states: "A new chair took up post in July 2020. He is keen to lead the board in the development of a new strategic plan for the college. Senior leaders have maintained good outcomes for students, recruitment has increased, and financial resilience has been strengthened.

"The college has made significant strides towards addressing the areas for improvement that are detailed in its quality improvement plan but has failed to detail evidence-based measurements of success. Senior leaders have at the same time responded well to the Covid-19 pandemic."

The commission will visit the college again next year.

James Staniforth, principal at the college, said: “The commissioner's report reflects the dedication of staff throughout the college in continuously improving safeguarding and their hard work to ensure the health, safety, and wellbeing of students during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The commissioner makes a number of recommendations in relation to strategic planning and leadership development that we are working through.