Telford College celebrate another good set of GCSE results

They include a 100% pass rate for science, and an increase in high grade maths passes for the third consecutive year.

“These core subjects are more than just qualifications; they are a foundation for the future, opening doors to T-Levels, apprenticeships, A levels, and much more,” said Lawrence Wood, the college’s principal and chief executive.

“Maths and English are particularly important, because they provide pathways to an incredibly broad range of courses and job opportunities.

Maths studies at Telford College. Photo: Telford College

“And GCSE science is a vital stepping stone for many of our students who are now progressing to T-Level health courses at our Clinical Skills Centre.”

Last week Telford College celebrated another strong set of results for its A level, T-Level, technical and vocational courses.

The A level pass rate was the college’s best since 2021, and the percentage of high-grade pass rates from A* to C was also its highest in four years.

There were 100% pass rates across a wide range of A level subject areas, including English language, geography, geology and sociology.

The college also congratulated its first ever cohort of T-Level graduates, which saw 100% achievement in areas such as digital production design and development, midwifery, and mental health support.

A 100% science pass rate was one of the Telford College GCSE highlights

First-year T-Level students recorded 100% pass rates in their engineering, early years, midwifery and digital support security assessments.

Vocational study highlights at Telford College this year included 100% pass rates in a string of subject areas including beauty, early years, catering, hairdressing, health, public uniformed services, and sport.