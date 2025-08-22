Dog grooming to Makaton, spraying, and ceramics... college launches raft of new courses

The college – based in Wrexham, Northop, Deeside and Llysfasi – has unveiled a series of accessible part-time courses to begin in September.

Among the subjects are Makaton Workshop, Dog Grooming Assistants, Leadership and Management, GCSE Biology, Foundation Spraying, and Introduction to Ceramics.

Those looking to pursue a course focused on personal and professional development can also apply to study Maths and English, Education and Training, and Animal Management.

Principal Sue Price said: “Our extensive range of part-time courses highlights the strong relationships we’ve built with both public and private sector employers.

“At Coleg Cambria, we work closely with industry partners to design academic programmes that are not only relevant but also practical, ensuring learners can upskill for career progression or gain the qualifications they need to explore new job opportunities.”

Mrs Price added: “We also offer a wide variety of adult and community learning courses, as well as Skills for Adults programmes, delivered both at our north east Wales sites and within local communities.

“For many of these, funding is available through a Personal Learning Account, making learning more accessible and affordable.

“Whether you're looking to take the next step in your professional journey with a recognised qualification, or you simply want to try something new - perhaps a creative hobby or a personal interest - we are here to support you. Whatever your goals, we’re committed to helping you achieve them.”

Northop Business School. Photo: Coleg Cambria

Accredited organisations working in partnership with the college include NEBOSH, IOSH, Welsh Government, City and Guilds, Lantra, CIPD, Prince2, and Learn Welsh.