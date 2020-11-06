Language change considered for mid Wales school

Ysgol Bro Hyddgen in Mid Wales. Pic: Google Street View

Proposals to change the language provision at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen in Mid Wales will be considered by Powys County Council’s cabinet next week.

The school in Machynlleth is currently a dual-stream school providing English-medium and Welsh-medium education for pupils aged four to 18.

Powys County Council is proposing the language change so that eventually it would become a Welsh-medium education setting, enabling all pupils to become fully bilingual.

If it goes ahead, the proposed change would be introduced on a phased basis, year-by-year, starting with the reception class in September 2022.

The council says pupils already at the school would not be affected. Additional support would be given for those needing to improve their Welsh language skills.

Councillor Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education and Property, said: “Ysgol Bro Hyddgen is located in a traditionally Welsh-speaking area and the number of English-medium pupils attending primary provision in Machynlleth has decreased.