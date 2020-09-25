Sixth former uses her veritable art skills to raise money for hospital

Having now raised over £1,000, the sixth former from Moreton Hall near Oswestry has elected to donate the money to the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.

Verity had contemplated bigger charities but eventually decided to focus on the local community.

She said: “My family have used the RJAH many times and the staff have been marvellous. I wanted the money to have a big impact and I wanted to know what the money would be used for. Keeping it local means I can do this.”

“I designed a T-shirt with the lion representing England and our amazing NHS workers. I believe that they show courage, pride, bravery, and love, which are all the traits of a lion. The colour blue is a nod to their uniform.”

Head of Charities at Moreton Hall, Doctor Hindson, said: “It is humbling to know that Verity had raised such a sum, and that concerned young people are willing to put their concerns into action.”

Principal, George Budd, added: “Verity has such a charitable nature that it was only natural for her to think of this initiative, which encapsulates perfectly our core value of humanity.”