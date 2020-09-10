School in Llandrindod Wells is renamed as Ysgol Cefnllys

A decision taken under delegated powers on Thursday, September 10 by Education portfolio holder, Cllr Phyl Davies, (Blaen Hafren, Conservative) will see Llandrindod Wells county primary school Cefnllys, become just, Ysgol Cefnllys.

Ysgol is Welsh for school.

The decision to change the name was taken by school governors at a meeting back in June.

Cllr Pete Roberts (Llandrindod South – Liberal Democrat) said: “As local county councillor and a school governor I would support this change.

“The school is already known locally as Cefnllys school and the official name has led to confusion and parents unable to locate information online.

“As we now have a new permanent headteacher we will need to make a

number of changes to signage and letter headings so making this change at the same time will minimise any costs on the school budget.”

As part of the same decision notice, Cllr Davies, has also approved a primary school in Newtown’s request to increase the number of school governors it has.

Maesyrhandir county primary school will see it’s board of governors increase from 14 to 18.

The new composition will be: five parent governors, four local authority governors, two teacher governors, one staff governor, five community governors and a headteacher

The report notes that Maesyrhandir school governors took the decision to increase their numbers at a meeting in May.

They believe that increasing their numbers will “strengthen the representation from the local community.”

The decisions come into effect on Friday, September 18, so that any councillors have five working days to call the decisions in to be scrutinised.