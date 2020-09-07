Shropshire college shortlisted for prestigious award

And much of the success behind the Concord College shortlisting is due to the ‘exceptional achievements’ of recent leaver Ian Soh, 19.

Ian, who is Malaysian but lives just across the border from Singapore in Johor Bahru, initiated the #MoreViralThanTheVirus campaign, an online global movement of medical students.

It was the response of Ian, who spent two years at the Acton Burnell-based college in the sixth form from 2017-2019, and other young people to Covid-19 and his collaboration with the World Health Organisation during the pandemic.

College principal Neil Hawkins said: “The shortlisting is a wonderful endorsement of the values that underpin education here at Concord.”

The awards, now in their third year, have received a record number of nominations with hundreds of schools from across the country submitting entries in all 20 categories.

Concord’s shortlisting is in the rising star of the year category, and the winners will be announced next month.

Dr Helen Wright, chair of the Independent Schools of the Year 2020, said: “The aim of the awards is to highlight the excellence of the student experience in independent schools.

“On the evidence of all the submissions, there is no doubt whatsoever that the independent school sector in Britain is demonstrating resilience and agility.

“At the same time, the sector is delivering a first class educational experience to its pupils in the most challenging of circumstances.

“Given the new challenges faced by schools following the Covid-19 public health crisis, the purpose of the awards this year is to play a constructive role in assisting the recovery of the sector.

“This is being achieved by amplifying the message that independent schools are on the front foot once again and delivering success in new forms.

“It is well done on the success of Concord College and many congratulations to them on the great work they are doing.”

Mr Hawkins added: “I am truly delighted that the social responsibility and dedication of one of our recent leavers has been recognised, not just by the Independent Schools of the Year, but also by the World Health Organisation.”