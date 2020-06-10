School redouble efforts to get pupils back into the classroom

Chiefs at Hadley Learning Community, which runs an all-through school, in Hadley, Telford, has seen two thirds of each of its primary year groups attend.

The Government has dropped plans to reopen primary schools for all year groups by the summer yesterday.

But students will start returning to college in Shrewsbury as part of a phased return next week.

Shrewsbury Colleges Group, which has campuses at London Road, the English Bridge and the Welsh Bridge, is preparing to welcome back students on Monday.

And Hadley Learning Community primary headteacher Maddie Griffin said staff were working hard to get as many pupils back to school.

“We have had the school open throughout including on bank holidays and holidays to help with key worker parents,” she said.

“We have a child where both parents are doctors. It’s been hard work, but lovely at the same time.

“Every single member of staff has come in to work. We are having to do things differently to make it work, but it is tough. We opened more widely on Monday with Reception and Year 1 on Tuesday.

"Wednesday we will welcome nursery children and Year 6 on Thursday.

"We have had two thirds of each year group in. Some children can’t come to school due to having underlying health conditions.

"And Years 2 to 5 are not back which is tough, we would love to them all in. We can’t say what September will be like at this stage.

"If we can get them back in we would love to see them."

She added: “Heads in the area have said that it is a challenging time.”

She explained that every room in the school was being used with a maximum of 15 children per classroom.

A one-way system is also in operation to ensure safety.

The trust runs numerous schools in the borough including a primary, senior and special schools at the site of Waterloo Road; along with partnerships with Wrekin View Primary, and senior schools Charlton and Ercall Wood.

“Preparations are now being made for Year 10s to come in, may be form next week. They are at a crucial time in their education and we want to get them back to give them the education they deserve.”

The trust has been delivering education packs to some pupils and food parcels as necessary to homes.

HLC’s chief executive Dr Gill Eatough said they were working hard to get 25 per cent of Year 10 pupils into the buildings from Monday until the end of the academic year.

Dr Eatough said: “We are delighted that we able to offer that. We are not allowed to do any more.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Children, Young People Education and Lifelong Learning, said: “All our schools have been open every day since March for all vulnerable and key workers children.

"We are committed to supporting all our schools in their decision to opening as much as they can within the guidelines, with the safety of all staff and students being the main priority.

“Schools are already admitting at capacity in line with Risk Assessment guidelines and it will be impossible for schools to receive additional children beyond current expectations.”