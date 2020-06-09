Shrewsbury colleges to welcome back students in phased return

Shrewsbury Colleges Group, which has campuses at London Road, the English Bridge and the Welsh Bridge, is preparing to welcome back students on Monday.

It comes as Education Secretary Gavin Williamson today told MPs that primary schools in England will not be able to welcome all pupils back for a month before the summer holidays.

Shrewsbury Colleges Group principal James Staniforth, said: “Further to the recent update from government concerning the wider opening of colleges, Shrewsbury Colleges Group will be working toward a phased wider opening.

“We have looked carefully at which students need to be supported through attending college, rather than planning for most students to return.

"The vast majority of students are working effectively at home and therefore will continue to study remotely. Our focus is on those students who need supporting. Our commitment to all our students is what is driving our thinking.

“The groups of students that we have identified as a priority for returning to attending college are as follows: our vulnerable students, some of whom are already attending college. Secondly, the small number of students who are not engaging or have a low level of engagement with home learning. Finally, the students who are working on technical and professional qualifications that require the students to complete competency tests, which cannot be conducted online.

“We are communicating with these groups of students directly to confirm arrangements for attending college.

“The steps we take for the wider reopening of the college will only be taken when it is safe to do so.

“We have written to all our current students affected by the wider opening and who are studying A-Levels and vocational courses with us. These emails, sent to the college email addresses, contain detailed information on our approach for the wider opening of the college. Similar details have also been sent to parents where we have email contact details.

“We have also updated our Frequently Asked Questions section of the website with some additional information regarding the wider opening of the college.”