Rotary club buys laptops for Shrewsbury primary school pupils

By Lisa O'Brien | Shrewsbury | Education | Published:

Funds donated by a rotary club has bought nine laptops for a Shrewsbury primary school.

Laptops have been donated to The Grange Primary School, Shrewsbury

The laptops have been bought with the latest donations to The Grange Primary School by Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club.

The club says it is ‘inspired’ by the spirit of the school in educating young children, some of whom are vulnerable.

The laptops have now been delivered to what headteacher Charlie Summers described as ‘some very excited families.’

Mrs Summers told the rotary club that with their donations she will also make a safe, sensory area for children which will be called their ‘nurture space'.

She said it will be a space where children can go and calm down, and think and talk about experiences with a trained adult.

“This will be a nurture base that we want to develop in the long run,” she said.

School governor Kerry Ferguson added: “The purchase of the nine laptops was for use at home by children who otherwise would not have access to learning.

"They will be returned to school when things get back to normal.”

