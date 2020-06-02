New academy principal takes up post

Richard Gummery, who has worked in the education sector across the West Midlands for nearly 15 years, took up his position at the Ercall Wood Academy in Wellington earlier this week.

H was previously a regional deputy head teacher for Education Academies Community Trust, working at Willenhall E-Act academy on school improvement.

“I’m really excited to have been given the responsibility of helping to move Ercall Wood forward, to ensure our young people achieve excellence,” he said.

“I want students to leave here not just with academic qualifications, but having developed their personalities and experiences so they can go out and make a real difference in their communities.

“Respect is very important to me. If we get the basics right, we will create a respectful environment where teachers can get on and teach, unlocking the full potential of our young people.

“Good education is about raising the aspirations of young people so that they don’t just settle for the average, but are inspired to be lifelong learners, making a positive contribution to society.”

Ercall Wood Academy, a secondary school, is one of six schools in Telford & Wrekin which are part of the Learning Community Trust, formed in 2017.

Mr Gummery said: “I have already experienced what a dynamic and tight-knit team the trust has built. They couldn’t have been more helpful or supportive in helping me make the transition.

“I really believe that the Trust has the infrastructure and systems in place to support the aim of making Ercall Wood Academy one of the highest performing academies in the region and beyond.”

Dr Gill Eatough, chief executive of the Learning Community Trust, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Richard to our team.

“It’s clear he has lots of exciting plans for Ercall Wood Academy over the coming months, and we will be working closely with him to ensure he gets our full support.

“We are committed to supporting and challenging all of our schools to be the very best they can be, and to provide a high-quality education right across the ability range - from high-flying students, to those who need more help and support to do well.”