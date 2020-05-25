Coronavirus: Universities in plan to return

Senior leaders across the region are mapping out plans for the safe return of students, including smaller class sizes and more lectures available online.

Universities in the West Midlands say they are prioritising student and staff safety and will await Government guidance before making final decisions on reopening campuses and halls of residence.

University Centre Shrewsbury will be running “blended” courses from September, with small “socially distanced” groups taught on site for practical and laboratory work and seminars. Bosses have already started modifying its main site, Guildhall, to prepare for the return of students.

The University of Wolverhampton, which has a large Telford campus, says it plans to offer all students “a full digital suite of course material”, including recorded lectures and learning resources.

On plans to reopen campuses, vice chancellor Geoff Layer said: “We will be looking at a gradual return to certain buildings being open and we will develop a plan which prioritises which parts can open first. It won’t be ‘we’re all back’.

“Social distancing has to be part of what we do, so I’d imagine we would be opening selected spaces over time.”

Aberystwyth University, a popular destination for many in the region, said it is currently planning and will release details shortly.

A spokesman said: “We are currently undertaking careful planning for the next academic year, which involves the input of our staff, students and key partners.

“This planning is being carried out with the safety and wellbeing of all, including the wider community in Aberystwyth, uppermost in our minds. While the level of infection in our area is currently very low, we’re working collaboratively to ensure that we do all we can to maintain that position, while continuing to provide high-quality teaching to all our students.

“We intend to publish further details in the near future.”

Staffordshire University is planning to run its courses through a combination of digital and on-site learning.

At Birmingham City University some 2019-20 students will return to campus for lessons next month, while 2020-21 courses will start in September with new safety measures in place such as lessons in smaller groups.