Scheme to promote educational opportunities launched in Telford & Wrekin

Telford1619 brings together information on hundreds of learning opportunities, from A level and BTEC courses to apprenticeships, City & Guilds, and many other specialist programmes.

Users can search the database for learning opportunities in more than 60 subject areas, from art and aviation to computer science, engineering, politics, childcare, retail, and many more.

Telford College is one of six partners already showcasing courses – the others are Newport Girls’ High, Thomas Telford, Haberdashers’ Adams of Newport, Madeley Academy, and Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby.

Graham Guest, principal and chief executive of Telford College, said: “It’s great to see post-16 learning providers in Telford working together in this way for the benefit of young people.

“There have never been so many opportunities for students, and it can be daunting to try to pick your way through the offerings from different schools, academies and colleges.

“That’s why we are so delighted to support Telford 1619, which brings everything together in an easy-to-search format. You simply choose the career you are looking to study, and the search engine does the rest.

“The message is clear – it’s never too late to learn, and whatever your career dreams might be, you can follow them right here in Telford. You don’t have to travel away from home, or rack up thousands of pounds of student debt.”

The website also includes a careers advice section, which signposts people to services such as Telford Job Box, which offers mentors and employment support, and has links to the National Careers Service.

Sir Kevin Satchwell, headmaster at Thomas Telford School, said: “There is a pathway to success for every young adult in Telford at one of our 16–19 schools and colleges, who between them provide a rich and diverse range of courses to meet the needs and aspirations of every individual.”

The new initiative has been warmly welcomed by Dr Gill Eatough, chief executive of the Learning Community Trust which has six Telford schools under its wing, including Hadley Learning Community, Ercall Wood, and Charlton.

She said: “This is a significant step forward in providing young people with information about opportunities for learning across Telford once they leave school - presented in a very easily accessible way.

“It is fantastic to see all our post-16 providers in Telford working together to provide this website – I’m sure it will make a difference and support students in their next steps in education and training.”

The platform can be viewed at Telford1619.com