Pre-school praised for 'exceptionally high quality'

Border Pre-School in Llanymynech, near Oswestry, has maintained its Outstanding Ofsted rating, with inspectors praising staff and pupils.

Inspector Scott Thomas-White, said the pre-school which has 32 pupils aged between two and four, prepares children for education perfectly.

He said: “Teaching is of an exceptionally high quality and is inspirational.

“The leader has designed an excellent curriculum based on the children’s individual needs, experiences and prior learning.

“Staff precisely implement this curriculum and have high expectations of every child.

“This helps all children to achieve at the highest level and to develop outstanding knowledge and skills for school.

“Children who attend this pre-school are very happy and motivated learners. Their levels of concentration are beyond what is expected.

“Children’s behaviour is impeccable. Staff teach children about their expectations of positive behaviour from the outset.

“Children quickly learn what staff expect of them. They correctly use a wide range of vocabulary and non-verbal expressions to demonstrate their feelings.

“Children show high levels of respect for others. Outside, children work together harmoniously to construct a train using crates.

“They take account of the ideas other children contribute because they have strong peer relationships.

“Children are confident. Some children join the setting with low levels of confidence in new situations.

“Staff address this by providing a varied curriculum to help children to experience new situations and meet a range of people, such as police officers. Children quickly become confident after just a few weeks of attending the preschool and happily involve visitors in their imaginative play.”

He added: “The committee and leader have a clear vision for the pre-school. Through highly effective self-evaluation, they have maintained the outstanding standards of practice since the last inspection.”