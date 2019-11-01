Shrewsbury college runners raise nearly £40,000 for Unicef

The sum brings to over £235,000 that Concord College has raised for the charity through taking part in the event over the last six years.

Principal Neil Hawkins said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have raised over £38,000 for Unicef as a team. It is a testament to the strength of the Concord community.”

The team total of £38,408 was boosted by a further £950 raised by a friend of the runners, Emma Johnson, a professional clarinettist.

Mike Flynn, Unicef UK’s Deputy Executive Director, said: “We are truly blown away by Concord College and their incredible fundraising six years in a row. A very special thank you to Neil Hawkins, the principal of Concord College and his wife Vanessa for their dedication to Unicef UK.

“Right now in Yemen, millions of children are in urgent need of life-saving food, clean water and vaccinations due to a devastating conflict. Thanks to supporters like Concord College, Unicef UK are able to reach more children than any other organisation.

“To date, Neil and the Concord College community have helped raise over £235,000 for Unicef UK, which is truly remarkable. The money raised will make a huge difference to provide children with clean water, life-saving food, vaccines, and a safe space to laugh and play.

“On behalf of Unicef UK I want to express our profound gratitude to Neil, and everyone involved, for their consistent dedication and commitment to ensure that Unicef can continue to support children in danger around the world.”