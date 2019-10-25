Telford pupils planting for the future

Lakeside Plant Centre in Priorslee has launched a scheme which offers children the chance to get green fingered as they can plant daffodils in their own plant pot and take them home to see how they grow.

The 'Eco-Warriors' from Redhill Primary Academy attended the plant centre on Tuesday to learn about gardening from experts who encouraged them to think sustainably.

Lydia Cartwright, Deputy Headteacher at Redhill Primary School, said: "We have a range of pupil groups here at Redhill. The Eco-Warriors are our newest pupil voice group. They are responsible for supporting the school in being as sustainable and eco-friendly as possible.

"They lead assemblies promoting recycling and saving of energy. They will be soon launching a special project which the school will be undertaking with the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry.

Lakeside plant centre are doing a 'little daffodil' scheme to get children involved in gardening. The 'eco-warriors' from Redhill Primary Academy in Priorslee will attend to help plant daffodil bulbs, supplied by the centre. Pictured, front are pupils , Freddie Carpenter and Ella Stoker.

"We feel that it is great to support the local community in whichever way we can and when Lakeside offered us the opportunity to be involved we couldn’t refuse.

"The children were incredibly excited to be involved and loved every minute. The visit this afternoon reinforced the children’s learning around plants and helped them apply their knowledge in a real life context.

"We were very honoured to be asked to take part in such an activity which will inevitably support worthy cause."

The scheme will launch in October half term when any child can pop in and get themselves a free daffodil bulb and personalised pot to take home and plant.

It is in conjunction with Lakeside's bulb supplier, Taylor's Bulbs. Through buying the bulbs, Lakeside have given a donation to the Green Fingers charity which helps to create gardens for children's hospices.

Children will be able to plant the flowers in the coming winter months to then watch them grow in spring time.