£1,000 raised for Shropshire school library

The funds were mostly raised by Friends of Woore School's (FOWS) summer fete earlier this year.

Volunteers from the group met with the delighted children this week to hand over the money, that will go on a vast range of books of all kinds.

Helen Jackson from the group said: "A huge chunk of the money is being spent on reading materials across the year groups.

"It's quite plain knowledge that schools are quite underfunded and we know the staff do work extremely hard with the resources they do have."

She said the school's reading culture is strong and that the children take books home with them often.

Some of the reading materials will focus on geography, science and history.

FOWS has raised more than £4,000 in the last two years through events and donations, and earlier this year the group was able to fund eight new tablet computers.

There will be a Halloween disco in aid of the school on October 23. No venue has been set yet, but to learn more visit www.facebook.com/events/429438214341305/