Fall in children using Sure Start centres in Shropshire

Shropshire Council recorded 1,740 children accessing services at Sure Start centres in the county in 2017/18, down from 4,894 in 2014/15.

The council's expenditure on the centres also fell by 44 per cent in real terms, to £1.39 million in 2017/18.

The charity, Action for Children, which obtained the figures in a freedom of information request, says years of cuts by the Government has left councils with little choice but to reduce funding for children's centres – and in some cases close them all together.

Imran Hussain, director of policy and campaigns at the charity, said: “Children’s centres have seen their budgets slashed by almost two-thirds since 2010, leaving many thousands of new parents with nowhere to turn for early support."

Last year, Shropshire Council's cabinet agreed to reduce services from 26 different buildings to six to save £875,000.

Hubs

The new early help family hubs are located at The Centre, Oswestry; Sunflower House, Shrewsbury; Crowmoor Centre, Shrewsbury; Rockspring Centre, Ludlow; The Youth Centre, Bridgnorth; and Raven House, Market Drayton.

A seventh hub is due to open in the Whitchurch area once a suitable location is found.

Advertising

Nick Bardsley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, says there are a range of services available which are co-ordinated via each hub.

He said: "Some are available only to those who have the greatest needs, but there are also services available to any family, child or young person who need them – for example parenting groups, sessions to support young people’s mental health and employment advice.

“For families that need it the hubs also provide targeted help and support to work through issues that may arise during a child or young person’s life, co-ordinated by one lead professional – the early help family support worker.

“Early help family hubs provide a base for early help teams, but workers visit families in their homes or in local community venues that are agreed by and convenient for the family.”

Advertising

Help

The hubs are also designated children’s centres and co-ordinate early help services, providing children, young people and their families with help and support in times of need.

They bring together family support services, including early childhood services, targeted youth and parenting support, health and voluntary sector partners and local schools.

Early help family support workers operate from the hubs and work directly with families in their homes and at community venues as agreed with the family.

They assist in finding help from different services and provide information, advice and support.

Shropshire Council says although some services are provided directly in hub buildings, the majority are delivered through community venues and home visits.

To access support, call Shropshire Council on 0345 678 9021.