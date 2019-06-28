Ellesmere College BTEC students score 100 per cent pass rate

Six Ellesmere College students secured Extended Diplomas, with one student attaining the highest mark possible of three distinction stars.

Brendan Wignall, Ellesmere College Headmaster, said: “We are absolutely delighted that our students have once again obtained a 100 per cent pass rate in BTEC Sport - a tremendous achievement.

“It’s a testament to all the hard work both they and our staff have put in during the two years following both the core and elective modules which puts our students in the best possible position to succeed in their chosen career.

“Well done to all our students but a special mention must be given to Chris Hooper on his D*D*D* (Extended Diploma) and Mahrus Ahmed on his D*D* (Diploma), a truly great effort.

“Ellesmere College is a strong supporter of the BTEC programme, the qualifications are highly regarded when students look to move into higher education and a great asset in seeking future employment.

“The continued success of the course is down to the innovative delivery of the components. The programme is delivered through a series of theory-based and practical lessons, which allow the students to improve both knowledge and understanding in all areas of sport, including exercise, science and performance.”

The course is aimed at students who have their sights set on a career in the sporting, health and leisure industry - and is seen as the ideal route into higher education and ultimately full-time employment within sport-related fields.