Outstanding Ofsted report for Shropshire pre-school

Ladybug pre-school, which meets at Wattlesborough Village at Halfway House, was praised for helping the children to flourish and develop high levels of self-esteem.

Sharon Fellows, the manager of Ladybug, said she and the staff were overwhelmed by the report.

She runs the pre-school with her daughter Alex and family friend, Jamie Maddox.

She took over the pre-school, which has its own room at the village hall, in 2017.

It is open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and currently has 24 children on its role.

"We know what we are doing is good but then that it's recognised by Ofsted that is brilliant," Mrs Fellows said.

"We treat the children as if they were our own."

Inspector, Rebecca Johnson, said: "The pre-school benefits from a cohesive staff team who work exceptionally well together. They are dedicated, enthusiastic and strive to provide the best possible care and learning for the children."

The report makes special mention of the wormery that the children have made and how they hunt for worms in the garden at the village hall to put inside.

"Children flourish in the pre-school and develop high levels of self-esteem," it said.

"One child is 'helper of the day', which helps to raise their self-esteem and give them a feeling of self-worth."